Thailand works to alleviate drought, smog problems in all areas

The DRRAA will commence its annual rainmaking operations earlier this year from February 17, 2020, to help mitigate the drought disaster. The department has been reviewing its operational plans prior to the actual mission to ensure maximum effectiveness.

The DRRAA has also cooperated with the Royal Irrigation Department to carry out royal rainmaking operations to fill reservoirs in the eastern region due to favorable weather conditions. They include Dok Krai Reservoir and Nong Pla Lai Reservoir in Rayong and Bang Phra Reservoir in Chonburi.