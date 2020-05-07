Thailand’s April CPI at lowest point for more than a decade

The figure was also down 2.03 percent against March.

The Commerce Ministry’s Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO) predicted that the CPI may fall by 2.28 percent in the second quarter due to the lockdown measures introduced to contain COVID-19, falling petrol prices around the world, and weak consumer demand.

TPSO General Director Pimchanok Vonkorpon said the economic situation and inflation are expected to return to normal once the epidemic weakens, and the Office may adjust inflation forecasts after the first half when the impact of lockdown measures becomes clearer.