Top leader of Laos begins official friendship visit to Vietnam

General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and his spouse are welcomed at Hanoi's Noi Bai airport (Photo: VNA)



This is the first overseas trip by Thongloun Sisoulith in his capacity as Lao Party General Secretary and President for the 2021-2026 tenure. The visit also aims to implement consistent foreign policy Laos and Vietnam in reserving and promoting the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation of the two countries.

The two-day visit was made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong and State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and their spouses.During his trip, the Lao leader will meet with Vietnamese high-ranking leaders and witness the signing of cooperation agreements between the countries.The Vietnam visit by the top leader of Laos will provide an opportunity for the two sides to further exchange experience in development, and seek measures to push ahead with the implementation of high-level agreements between the two Parties and countries in 2021 and the years to come.