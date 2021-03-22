UK spy agencies push for curbs on Chinese ‘smart cities’ technology

UK intelligence agencies are pushing for new curbs on local authorities’ use of Chinese “smart cities” technology over concerns Beijing could use it for espionage, surveillance or collection of sensitive data.

It is the second intervention by the security services against Chinese suppliers, following the government’s surprise U-turn last summer banning the use of Huawei kit in 5G telecoms networks.

In the security, defence and diplomatic strategy published this week, Downing Street laid the groundwork for future restrictions, stating the UK would “remain open” to trade and investment from Beijing, but would also protect itself from deals that would have “an adverse effect on prosperity and security”.

Smart city technology — which has become a ubiquitous term for urban connectivity systems ranging from automated transport to traffic management, intelligent energy supply and CCTV — is widely deployed in Chinese cities including Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou.

Key suppliers include camera maker Hikvision, ecommerce group Alibaba, which supplies cloud services and software, and Huawei, which is involved in UK smart city projects as a supplier of hardware, software and telecoms equipment to companies such as BT.