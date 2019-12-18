US companies in agriculture to visit Cambodia

In a meeting held at the ministry earlier this week, Cambodian Minister Veng Sakhon said he hopes American private sectors will invest more on Cambodian agriculture sector so that she will graduate in 2030 as a higher middle-income country, according to freshnewsasia.com.

USAID has financially and technically aided Cambodia’s agricultural projects as follows, namely an US$17.5 million horticulture project, an $1 million scholarship and research grant to Royal University of Agriculture, a $25 million Center of Excellence for Sustainable Agriculture Intensification and Nutrition (CESAIN), and a $6 million fisheries project (2016-2021) for Siem Reap, Battambang, Kampong Thom, and Pursat provinces.

