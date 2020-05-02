US grants Vietnam US$9.5 million to combat COVID-19

The funds will be utilised to bring much needed resources to bear immediately, including supporting private sector recovery by mitigating the financial impacts of the pandemic on small and medium-sized-sized enterprises (SMEs), addressing the non-financial impacts facing SMEs, and partnering with Government of Vietnam stakeholders to bolster the government’s relief interventions.

The US aid package also includes a previously announced US$4.5-million medical assistance for the Vietnamese Government to prepare laboratory systems and activate case-finding and event-based surveillance.

It also covers the support for experts in response to COVID-19, community education and engagement, infection prevention for healthcare settings, public health screening at points of entry, and more.

Over the past 20 years, the US has invested more than US$1.8 billion in total assistance for Vietnam, including over US$706 million for health.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the US Government has pledged US$775 million for medical emergency, humanitarian, economic and developmental assistance to help governments, international organisations and non-governmental organisations to beat the pandemic.

Vietnamplus