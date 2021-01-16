US supports a strong, independent, prosperous Vietnam

O’ Brien made the affirmation during phone talks with Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on late January 15.



During the talks, the two sides welcomed the two countries’ flexible organisation of activities to mark their diplomatic relationship in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic.



They shared the assessment that bilateral ties are enjoying strong development in many fields, and agreed to continue working for the stable and intensive development of the Vietnam-US comprehensive partnership based on respect for each other’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and political institutions for mutual benefits.



Deputy PM Minh appreciated the National Security Advisor, Trade Representative and Secretary of State of the US for listening to and taking note of the concern of the two countries’ business communities during the USTR’s investigation into Vietnam’s monetary policy and timber materials under Act 1974’ Section 301.



The US Security Advisor said Vietnamese ministries and agencies have cooperated with US partners as well as coordinated with the USTR during consultations in the framework of the 301 investigation.



He affirmed that active dialogues between the two sides helped promote the stable development of bilateral trade, benefitting businesses and people of both countries.