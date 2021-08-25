US Vice President arrives in Hanoi, beginning visit to Vietnam

The aircraft carrying the vice president landed at Noi Bai International Airport at about 9.45pm, beginning the US Vice President's visit to Vietam at the invitation of Vietnam's Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan.



Over the past five years, Vietnam’s export revenue to the US surged 230 percent, while its import value was up more than 175 percent.

The US has become Vietnam’s biggest buyer and the Southeast Asian nation has emerged as the 10th largest trade partner of the US.