Harris will stay in Singapore for three days to hold talks with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on August 23. Later, both sides will hold a joint press conference.

Also on August 23, she will visit Changi Naval Base and US littoral combat ship USS Tulsa.The US Vice President is due to deliver a speech on August 24 to underscore the importance of bilateral partnership and fields in need of stronger collaboration, before travelling to Vietnam.