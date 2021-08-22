US Vice President Harris heads to Singapore, Vietnam

US Vice President Kamala Harris. (Photo: AFP/VNA)

This is the second overseas trip of Harris as vice president of the US.

Harris will visit Singapore for three days from August 22, during which she is scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on August 23, and deliver a speech the following day, underscoring the importance of partnerships and areas for further cooperation.

She will then fly to Vietnam.

Last month, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited Singapore, Vietnam and the Philippines, becoming the first member of Biden's Cabinet to visit Southeast Asia.

Vietnamplus