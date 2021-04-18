Vietnam applauds positive adjustment in US Treasury Department’s report

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Replying to reporters’ question about the report released on April 16 by the US Department of the Treasury, Hang noted that the report said there is insufficient evidence to decide that Vietnam manipulates its exchange rate.

She added that in the recent past, Vietnamese relevant agencies have shared information and discussed with the US to clarify that Vietnam’s exchange rate policy has been steered by managerial agencies in a uniform and flexible manner that matches the reality in the country for the purpose of stabilising macro-balances, not to create unfair competitive advantages in international trade.

“In the spirit of respecting the economic – trade ties with the US, a pillar in the comprehensive partnership between the two countries, Vietnam will maintain constructive dialogue and consultation with the US side about this issue,” the spokeswoman added.