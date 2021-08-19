Vietnam, India promote collaboration in developing innovative startup ecosystem

An overview of the forum (Photo: VNA)



The event, themed “Invest Vietnam: High-tech investment and startups,” was organised in both in person and virtual forms, drew representatives of local authorities, investment, science-technology and startup ecosystem management agencies as well as investment funds and startup companies of Karnataka.

Representatives from Karnataka highlighted policies and experience of the state in developing startup ecosystem, while Vietnamese startup incubators and centres showed their hope to cooperate with their peers in Karnataka.

Vietnamese representatives at the forum included those from the Office of the project to support the national innovative startup ecosystem to 2025 (Project 844) under the Ministry of Science and Technology, Da Nang Department of Science and Technology, and a number of startup incubators and centres such as BKHoldings, SaigonTel.Participants exchanged information on the situation and development of innovative startup ecosystems of both sides as well as their experience in the field.Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to India Pham Sanh Chau said that science-technology is one of important pillars of the Vietnam-India comprehensive strategic partnership.The Vietnamese Embassy and the Vietnamese Science-Technology Office in India have carried out various activities to promote bilateral collaboration in the field, he said, affirming high determination to foster the connection of both sides' innovative startup ecosystems.Following this event, the embassy will support the innovative startup communities of both sides in implementing specific cooperation activities, he said.Under the Project 844, Vietnam aims to assist more than 2,000 startup companies, 600 of which are expected to grow into giants, and turn the country into an innovative startup centre of Southeast Asia.Karnataka is India's leading innovative startup hub, which is home to 14 out of more than 30 unicorn startups of India having the value of over US$1 billion.Speakers from Karnataka showed their willingness to work closely with Vietnam in developing the innovative startup ecosystem, share its experience in the field and assist businesses of both sides to seek partnership and expand markets.