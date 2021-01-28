Vietnam makes a mark with breakthroughs amid difficulties: Kuwaiti news portal

It wrote that with the results and accomplishments achieved in 2020 in particular, and during the past five years, Vietnam has made a mark with breakthroughs, outstanding in the difficult circumstances and situations facing the world.

Over the past many years, Vietnam has been known as a safe country with index on human security gradually improving. With political stability, the Vietnamese people now believe in the political system and in the leadership levels of the CPV, as a result of which the important decisions of the Party are often fully supported by the Vietnamese people.

In 2020, the highlight for Vietnam was the very early control of the COVID-19 pandemic, while also managing to promote economic growth; and the success of the government in implementing the ‘dual goal’ mission with all flexibility, initiative, creativity, the participation of the entire political system, and unity of the entire Vietnamese people.

This represents a miracle only existing in Vietnam, which is has controlled the spread of the pandemic with limited health resources compared to other developed countries in the world.

The Times Kuwait said in terms of economics, under the CPV’s leadership, Vietnam has been ranked among the top 10 fastest growing countries in the world over the past five years, and is one of the 16 most successful emerging economies.

In 2020, when the majority of countries had negative growth or went into recession due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam’s economy continued to grow at 2.91 percent. The country is also recognised as becoming a ‘manufacturing hub’ in the Asia-Pacific region.

The newspaper cited the World Bank’s assessment that Vietnam is a part of Asia with dynamic resurgence with its economy increasingly open, diversified, and with great investments in research and development, including in the digital economy. Vietnam is considered to be an important partner in all fields, a dynamic economy with a friendly investment environment and stable political system, creating favourable conditions for external cooperation and an important factor in international economic cooperation.

Over the past years, a prominent mark of Vietnam is that it has clearly shown its role of connecting, enhancing friendly and cooperative relations and deepening trust between countries inside and outside the region. The CPV has developed a long-term strategic plan for foreign affairs and economic development. Diplomatic relations and international integration have achieved important successes, contributing to the enhancement of Vietnam’s position in the international and regional arena.

In 2020, the country also achieved great successes as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). It has launched many initiatives in fields such as humanitarian activities, peacekeeping operations, activities against climate change, and cybercrime prevention activities.

According to the Times Kuwait, Vietnam’s voice is gaining more weight in regional and international affairs and its capacity to chair, govern and lead at conferences, forums, regional and international organisations is increasingly proven.

With brilliant marks in all fields, the CPV’s 13th National Congress will continue to develop Vietnam in-depth and deeply integrated with the world with its increasing role and position, and with partners’ trust in the prestige of Vietnam, the newspaper noted.