Vietnam offers medical supplies to Cambodia amid COVID-19

Addressing a ceremony on May 20 to symbolically hand over the supplies to the Cambodian side, Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung expressed his deep sympathy toward Cambodia over the complicated developments of the pandemic in the country.



The ceremony to present medical supplies to Cambodia (Photo: VNA) With a mutual support spirit, following the financial assistance that it provided for Cambodia in April, Vietnam will promptly transport the medical supplies to Phnom Penh with a hope to help the Cambodian Government and people effectively control COVID-19, he said.

Deputy FM Dung hailed the effective COVID-19 prevention and control measures that Cambodia is applying, with a decrease in the number of infections in recent days. He said he believes that with the drastic direction by Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen’s Government, Cambodia will soon contain the pandemic, thus recovering socio-economic situation and continuing the country’s sustainable development.

On the occasion, Dung once again thanked the Cambodian Government for supporting the Vietnamese community as well as Vietnamese representative offices in the country during tough times.

For his part, Cambodian Ambassador to Vietnam Chay Navuth said that Vietnam’s provision of finance and medical supplies to Cambodia manifests the sound friendship, solidarity and neighbourliness between the two nations. It is helpful for Cambodia in the fight against COVID-19.

This is the third time Vietnam has given assistance to Cambodia to help the country respond to the pandemic. Earlier in April, Vietnam also presented Cambodia medical supplies and cash worth US$500,000.