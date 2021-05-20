Vietnam proposes UK transfer COVID-19 vaccine production technology

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son holds phone talks with British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Dominic Raab (Photo: VNA) Raab again congratulated Son on his appointment to the post of Foreign Minister, believing that with his experience, Son will help the Vietnamese diplomatic sector reap more successes.



Son affirmed that during the implementation of its foreign policy of the 13th National Party Congress, Vietnam always attaches importance to and wants to promote its strategic partnership with the UK in a more practical and effective manner.

He congratulated the UK on its important achievements in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in leading Europe and the world in deploying COVID-19 vaccinations. He proposed the UK create more favorable conditions for vaccine supply and consider facilitating the transfer of vaccine production technology to Vietnam.

The British minister congratulated Vietnam on successfully assuming the role as ASEAN Chair in 2020, and thanked Vietnam for supporting the UK in its efforts to become a Dialogue Partner of ASEAN as well as its accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

He said that the UK wants to continue working closely with Vietnam at multilateral forums, especially when Vietnam holds the position as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2020-2021 term.

Raab emphasised the importance of complying with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), for peace and stability in the region and the world.

The two sides agreed to soon resume delegation exchanges and meetings of key cooperation mechanisms, including the Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) and defence dialogue.

They also discussed international and regional issues of common concern and agreed to work closely to ensure the success of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), hosted by the UK in November.

They highlighted the central role of ASEAN, and supported measures to promote dialogue and finding a long-term solution to the Myanmar situation.