Vietnam, Singapore strengthen relationship during the COVID-19 pandemic

A joint venture between the Singaporean-based Sakae Holdings—a public-listed Singapore-based food and beverage company—and SSF Investment Limited Company, have submitted a document offering help in the form of medical equipment and necessities to Da Nang City in its COVID-19 combat.

The firm’s assistance package includes seven remote body temperature monitoring devices, five Nihon Kohden patient monitoring devices, 20 Terufusion syringe pumps, and 10 tons of rice for Da Nang people in quarantine sites.

The proposal was sent with a document on Singapore’s experience on fighting COVID-19 compiled by Douglas Foo, president of Khoo Teck Puat hospital, the biggest public hospital in Singapore. He stated Viet Nam is doing well in its COVID-19 prevention and control, particularly in quarantine work and tracing people visiting high-risk locations.

Additionally, Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam Catherine Wong Siow Ping wrote about Singapore’s growing strategic partnership with Vietnam, and how both countries have worked together to overcome challenges.

According to Singapore, Vietnam has been a valuable partner during the challenging period of COVID-19–a testament to the close ties built over the years and thanked the Vietnamese government agencies and private organizations that donated medical equipment to Singapore.

She also highlighted that amidst the challenging time, strengthening their bilateral relationship with Vietnam remains a priority—one proof of which is actively collaborating to keep markets open and supply chains connected.

Furthermore, Singapore companies are keen to partner with Vietnam in new areas such as the digital consumer and lifestyle sector, high-tech manufacturing, digital start-ups, renewable energy, and sustainable urban solutions. To facilitate these growing trade and business links, Vietnam and Singapore are discussing how to reopen borders for essential business travel safely and gradually, when the time is right.

She also stated that Singapore vows to continue to work with Vietnam to pursue further cooperation, both bilaterally and multilaterally, to accelerate our recovery from the pandemic and ultimately improve the lives of the people of both countries.

Singaporean Ambassador Catherine Wong Siow Ping during her recent dialogue with Vietnamese Minister-Chairman of the Office of the Government Mai Tien Dung, on strengthening bilateral ties. (Photo sources: SG Vietnam Embassy, VietnamPlus)

By Kim Khanh