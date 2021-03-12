Vietnam takes ensuring safety for foreigners seriously: Spokesperson

Hang made the statement in response to a question regarding recent sexual harassment against foreign women in Hanoi’s Tay Ho district which has stirred up complaints from several foreign diplomatic missions in the capital city.

Upon receipt of the complaints, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has exchanged with concerned foreign diplomatic missions and asked local authorities, including Hanoi’s police department, for cooperation in verifying and investigating the cases, Hang said at a regular press conference on March 11.

The harassers will be strictly punished so as to not only restore security and safety for foreigners living in Hanoi but also warn off others from committing the same wrongdoing, she added.

She further noted that the Hanoi police has summoned a number of suspects for questioning. They have confessed to involving in the assaults, she said.

Tay Ho district police have communicated with local residents, especially owners of houses rented to foreigners, to maintain security and safety in the area, according to Hang.

Vietnamplus