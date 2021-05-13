Vietnam, Thailand agree to foster enhanced strategic partnership

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh



They shared the importance of continuing to strengthen solidarity and maintaining ASEAN's common stance on the East Sea issue, as well as coordinating in negotiations to achieve an effective and substantive Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) in accordance with international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, thus contributing to the maintenance of peace and stability in the region.

PM Prayut congratulated Chinh on his election as the PM of Vietnam and invited him to soon pay an official visit to Thailand.He spoke highly of Vietnam’s achievements in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and socio-economic development, as well as its diplomatic achievements in its role as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, especially as the council’s President in April.Discussing specific measures to boost bilateral ties, the Government leaders requested relevant agencies to coordinate in organising activities in celebration of the 45th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations this year, maintain and promote the efficiency of cooperation mechanisms, including the organisation of the fourth joint Cabinet meeting at an appropriate time, soon sign an action programme implementing the Vietnam-Thailand enhanced strategic partnership for 2021-2025, and strive for 25 billion USD in two-way trade by 2025.PM Chinh affirmed to create favourable conditions for and encourage Thai firms to do business and investment in Vietnam in such fields as energy, tourism, hi-tech agriculture, digital technology and automobile supporting industry.The Thai leader agreed with Chinh’s proposal of intensifying a direct exchange mechanism between the two countries’ ministers in flexible forms to help businesses deal with difficulties and ensure the effectiveness of economic, trade and investment collaboration.They discussed measures to solve some specific problems facing the two countries’ enterprises amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. They also agreed to speed up negotiations on priority travel regulations between Vietnam and Thailand and ensure a safe and effective access to COVID-19 vaccines to achieve sustainable post-pandemic socio-economic recovery.Regarding regional and international cooperation, the PMs reached a consensus on strengthening close collaboration and mutual support at multilateral mechanisms such as the United Nations, ASEAN, and Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC); boosting transport connectivity; and promoting sustainable development in the Mekong sub-region. Chinh suggested Thailand support Vietnam as the host country of the ASEAN Centre for Public Health Emergencies and Emerging Diseases (ACPHEED).Regarding the Myanmar issue, they affirmed ASEAN's central role in supporting Myanmar to overcome current challenges, and agreed to cooperate with ASEAN to promote the implementation of the ASEAN leaders' agreement on this issue.Chinh then invited his Thai counterpart to visit Vietnam at a suitable time. The latter accepted the invitation and showed his hope to early receive the former in Thailand.