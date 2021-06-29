Vietnam to host 9th ASEAN Competition Conference

The banner of the conference (Photo: ASEAN Secretariat)

The event will be hosted by the Competition and Consumer Authority at the Ministry of Industry and Planning of Vietnam, together with the ASEAN Experts Group on Competition (AEGC), the ASEAN Secretariat, the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH (GIZ), and the ASEAN-Australia-New Zealand Free Trade Area Economic Cooperation Support Programme (AECSP).

It will discuss the implications of Covid-19 to ASEAN markets and the importance of competition in the economic recovery. It continues the AEGC efforts to strengthen cooperation among member states following the issuance of the Joint Statement in Response to the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Five sub-themes will be debated at the 9th ACC, including implications of the Covid-19 pandemic to ASEAN markets; maintaining business compliance, and increasing importance of competition policy for MSMEs in the post-pandemic era.

The rapid shift towards the digital economy and the risk to competition enforcement; and strengthening cooperation in anticipation of future crisis will also be tabled at the event.

Vietnamplus