Vietnam willing to assist Cambodia in preventing COVID-19: Minister

The two sides shared their experience at the meeting and discussed how to effectively coordinate together in containing the spread of COVID-19.



Vietnamese representatives at the online meeting with the Cambodian side(Photo: VNA) Long highly valued Cambodia’s efforts and measures to respond to the pandemic, saying that if Buncheng agrees, Cambodia’s pandemic-related health facilities will be connected to Vietnam’s.

Remote consultation proved an effective and successful tool for Vietnam during its first two waves of COVID-19, he said, adding that it was also successful in treating infections during its third outbreak, when no fatalities were recorded.

The Vietnamese Prime Minister has decided to present Cambodia with 800 breathing machines, 2 million medical face masks and 300,000 N95 face masks, as well as other medical equipment given the complex developments of the pandemic in Cambodia, Long said.

This is one of the largest support packages Vietnam has given to another country to help it prevent and control the pandemic, he noted, saying that if the Cambodian side agrees, the Ministry of Health will transport the equipment from Tan Son Nhat International Airport to Cambodia as soon as possible.

Long proposed the Cambodian side enhance COVID-19 prevention measures in border areas amid an increasing number of illegal border crossings, while affirming that Vietnam will also perform this task well.

He thanked the Cambodian side for the support and health care offered to Vietnamese people living in the country, and expressed his hope that it will swiftly overcome the difficulties and challenges in fighting the pandemic.

For his part, Buncheng expressed his gratitude for Vietnam’s assistance in preventing the health crisis, saying that the Cambodian side will officially discuss with Vietnam the receipt of the support through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs.