Vietnam willing to support India in fighting Covid-19: Deputy FM

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung on April 27 hosted a reception for Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Pranay Kumar Verma, during which he affirmed Vietnam’s solidarity and readiness to stand side by side with the Indian government and people in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dung expressed his sympathy over hardships and damage caused by the second COVID-19 wave in India, voicing his belief that the country will soon overcome this difficult time and challenges.



He also conveyed the sympathies of Vietnamese leaders and people to their Indian counterparts.



In reply, the Indian Ambassador briefed his host on the Covid-19 situation in the South Asian nation and voiced his gratitude for the sentiments and support of the Vietnamese Government and people for India.



He affirmed that the Indian government will create the best conditions and exert efforts to ensure safety for Vietnamese citizens living, working and studying in India