Vietnamese, Chinese defence ministers hold talks in Hanoi

During the talks held following the ceremony, Giang, who is also a member of the Politburo and Deputy Secretary of the Central Military Commission, lauded the Chinese minister’s visit, saying that it shows the special attention of the Chinese Party, Government and Ministry of National Defence to promoting the sound traditional friendship between the two Parties and States as well as the two Ministries of National Defence in particular, for the interest of both peoples and peace, stability, cooperation and development in each country as well as in the region and the world.



Vietnamese Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Phan Van Giang (L) and Chinese State Councillor and Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Wei Fenghe in Hanoi on April 25. (Photo: VNA) He congratulated China on the successful organisation of the meetings of the National People’s Congress (NPC) and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, as well as the country’s announcement of the completion of the first 100-year-goal and the launching of the first year of the 14th five-year plan, laying the foundation for the second 100-year-goal.

Giang briefed the guest on the success of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), underlining that the Party, State, Government and army of Vietnam always attach great importance to the reinforcement of traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with China, considering it as one of the top priorities in Vietnam’s foreign policy.

For his part, Wei affirmed that defence cooperation between the two countries is one of the important pillars, contributing to the enhancement of the friendship and partnership between the two Parties and States, for the benefits of people in both countries and for peace, cooperation and development in each country as well as in the region and the world.

Both sides agreed that the year of 2020 witnessed complicated developments in the world and regional situation with great risks of instability, creating new challenges to the trend of peace, cooperation and development and greatly impacting the security and development environment of all countries.

They spoke highly the role of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2020, noting that through online meetings amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the bloc gave many initiatives to strengthen cooperation and successfully organise major events for the year.

In the defence area, dialogue mechanisms were maintained, helping to promote trust building, maintaining a peaceful and stable environment in the region, with outstanding events including the ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus and the 7th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting.

On the occasion, Giang thanked China for supporting Vietnam in performing the role of ASEAN Chair in 2020 as well as in the defence channel in particular.

Over the past 70 years since the two countries set up their diplomatic relations, despite ups and downs, the friendship and cooperation have been the mainstream in the relationship between the two Parties and countries, the minister said.

The consistent viewpoint of the Party, State and army of Vietnam is to build the long-lasting, stable and trustworthy friendship and comprehensive cooperation with China, he stated, adding that Vietnam always remembers the helpful support that the Chinese Party, Government and people have given to Vietnam during the past struggle for national liberation and reunification and the current process of national reform.

Lauding the efficient defence collaboration between Vietnam and China over the past years, the two ministers agreed that the cooperation has been expanded through diverse forms and become more practical. Despite impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, the two sides have still maintained flexible and effective exchanges, they noted.

They held that in the future, the two sides should continue to implement cooperation spheres included in the signed agreements, especially the Statement on the joint vision on defence cooperation to 2025 between the two Defence Ministries, focusing on the effective implementation of existing exchange and collaboration mechanisms, especially the defence strategy dialogue at the deputy minister level, and the Vietnam-China border defence friendship exchange, as well as Party and political activities, and collaboration among armed forces, academies and schools.

As COVID-19 has yet to be completely controlled, the two sides should actively promote the efficiency of phone talks and online conferences to maintain discussions, they said.

Both sides also frankly exchanged views on a number of existing problems in the bilateral relations. The Vietnamese minister affirmed Vietnam’s persistent stance of settling all disputes through peaceful measures on the basis of respecting each other's legitimate rights and interests in line with international law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), as well as the full and effective implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), while well controlling disputes at sea and not complicating the situation, and not using force or threatening to use force.

Following the talks, the two ministers witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding on the formation of relations between friendly units in international defence cooperation between the two ministries.

The same day, General Ngo Xuan Lich, former Deputy Secretary of the Central Military Commission, former Politburo member and former Minister of National Defence, hosted a reception for Chinese State Councillor and Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Wei Fenghe.

Within the visit’s framework, Wei and the high-ranking Chinese defence delegation laid wreaths and paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi.