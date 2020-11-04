Vietnam’s political system proves effective in COVID-19 fight: Sputnik

Sputnik highlighted the Vietnamese Government’s transparency in activities, saying it has helped boost the public’s confidence in local authorities in the fight against the coronavirus.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) regards Vietnam as an outstanding example of fighting the pandemic, while international media also called the country a “star”.

What made Vietnam stand out was its swift and early response to the threat COVID-19 posed, conducting multiple-tier contact tracing, introducing centralised quarantine, and strictly adhering to preventive measures, the news agency said.

Another secret to its success was that the Government quickly adopted a national strategy to combat the pandemic and properly enforced it, it added.

Sputnik noted that Vietnam was the second country, after China, to impose social distancing measures. Military, militia, security forces, and volunteers were mobilised to confirm quarantine rules and preventive measures were being observed, while the nationwide public healthcare network remained on standby for any emergency.

The country also developed affordable COVID-19 test kits, ramped up production of face masks and disinfectant, and created a virus tracing app that helps determine if a person has come into contact with a COVID-19 patient and provides updates on the virus situation around the country.

The news outlet also highlighted how Vietnam creatively and effectively raised public awareness about the dangers posed by COVID-19 and promoted preventive measures via the media.

Though the country has suffered heavy losses from the suspension of tourism, international flights, foreign trade and services, its economy is forecast to grow 3 percent this year, according to the World Bank.