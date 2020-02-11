Vigil held for victims of Thailand mass shooting

People lit candles, laid down flowers and condolence messages out on the ground, as Buddhist monks led prayers for the 29 people killed and the 57 wounded.

The gunman, identified as 32-year-old rogue soldier Jakrapanth Thomma, went on a shooting spree on February 8 afternoon, showering bullets at various locations around the city before holing himself up at a local shopping centre. He was shot dead the next day.

Also on February 9, Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha visited a hospital where the wounded were being treated. He said the incident is unprecedented in Thailand and authorities must learn from this experience to prevent similar situation.