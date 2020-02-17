WHO hails Indonesia’s response to COVID-19 outbreak

WHO's Indonesia representative Navaratnasamy Paranietharan said the Indonesian authorities have well carried out WHO’s recommendations in keeping their citizens returning from Wuhan city in quarantine for 14 days on Natuna island.

According to Indonesian Minister of Health Terawan Agus Putranto said the Indonesians have been declared healthy after 14-day quarantine.

The same day, Korean Foreign Minister Kang Hyung-wha met with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the 56th Munich Security Conference, during which the former expressed her hope that the novel coronavirus will soon be prevented in China.

She also asked Beijing to support the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s efforts in protecting its citizens and businesses in the country.

Wang Yi, for his part, thanked Seoul’s support in the fight against COVID-19, and stressed that China will work closely with the RoK to respond to the outbreak.