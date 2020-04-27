WHO, UK certify Vietnam’s COVID-19 test kit

According to the letter, the WHO's agency recognised the test kit manufactured by Vietnam under the Emergency Use List (EUL) process and issued EUL code 0524-210-00.

Earlier, the British Ministry of Health and Social Care also issued a certificate of European standard (CE) and a certificate of free sale (CFS) for the made-in-Vietnam test kit.

The UK Agency for Management of Medicines and Health Care Products (MHRA) has sent a certificate to Viet A company.

MHRA has carried out quality testing, field testing and licensing of the above product, whereby the test kit will be sold freely in all member countries of the European Economic Area ( EEA) to which the UK is a member.