Year of ASEAN Identity 2020 launched

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Deputy Secretary General in charge of ASEAN Socio-Culture Community Kung Phoak said 2020 is chosen as Year of ASEAN Identity to raise awareness of the public, especially among young generations, about the bloc’s activities and development process.



He said ASEAN is working with member states to promote its identity with activities in the fields of culture, arts, communications, youth and education, with the logo design competition one of them.



In the near future, the bloc will hold a thematic seminar on ASEAN identity, the ASEAN Culture Summit, the ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting for Culture and Arts, and publish a report on ASEAN Identity and a magazine on the same theme.



The ASEAN Secretariat will also launch ASEAN resource centres at regional universities’ libraries via the project “ASEAN Corner at libraries”, with 10 universities to be piloted later this year.



German Ambassador to ASEAN Peter Schoof stressed that Berlin commits support for ASEAN in key areas and wants to continue fostering friendship with the grouping.



The organising board also presented the first, second and third prizes to winners at the competition.



Launched in September 2019 under the auspices of the German Corporation for International Cooperation GmbH (GIZ), the competition attracted about 1,400 entries by those aged 18-35 from 10 ASEAN member nations.