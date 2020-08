A truck carrying a huge amount of used accumulators without any permit or origin



At the checking time, two drivers could not showcase any license of cargo management and transport for the above accumulators.

Currently, the functional force seized two vehicles and 1,091 used accumulators being listed hazardous waste.Therefore, the police officers made a report of administrative sanctions and temporarily seized all evidence for the investigation and verification.

By Tien Tam-Nguyen Thanh- Translated by Huyen Huong