(Illustrative photo:SGGP)



Earlier, a foreign tourist reflected that he ordered a 1.9- kilogram lobster with its price listing of VND1.2 million (nearly US$52) per kilogram; however, the tourist had to pay the bill with VND3.5 million (nearly US$152) per kilogram and the restaurant explained that the cooked lobster was better than the one on the listing so its price was higher.





The total fine included the VND4,000,000 (US$173) for violation of food safety and food hygiene regulations and VND750,000 (US$32.5) for the confused price listings.Accordingly, the People’s Committee of Nha Trang City issued an administrative fine on food safety and food hygiene regulations with Mr. Nguyen Tan Vu, the owner of Lang Chai – Cau Da Harbor – Nha Trang 3 seafood restaurant based on To Hieu Street, Nha Trang City.Last month, the People’s Committee of Nha Trang City had issued a fine of VND13,250,000 (US$574) to Thap Ba 86 restaurant for overcharging a tourist and administrative violations.

By Van Ngoc-Translated by Huyen Huong