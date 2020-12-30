Aquatic firm receives fine of US$5,176 for polluting environment

The Ca Mau People’s Committee issued the fine on Thang Loi Aquatic Firm in Song Doc Town in Tran Van Thoi District which has not operated its wastewater treatment system.



Before, environment police officers, inspectors from the Department of Natural Resources and Environment in Ca Mau Province and staffs from related agencies paid a visit to the firm on November 27 to check the firm’s implementation of regulation.

At this time, 20 workers of the company were making 20 tons of fish; yet they have not operated the waste treatment. Moreover, wastewater during production of about 5 cubic meter a day was directly discharged into Ong Doc River.

Representatives of the company admitted that the wastewater treatment system has not been operated since its opening; consequently, the firm was forced to operate the treatment system in addition to the fine.





By Tan Thai - Translated by Anh Quan