Attackers on VOV Online Newspaper identified

Accordingly, Lieutenant General To An Xo, Chief of the Ministry of Public Security Office stated that A05 has received the request from VOV Online Newspapers (VOV.VN) to find its attackers and has established a special investigation case. It collaborated with local police forces to urgently track those criminals and clarify the nature of the case.

“Until now, A05 has basically identified the main suspected people. The Ministry of Public Security will announce detailed information after thorough investigation of the case”, said Lieutenant General Xo.

The attack on VOV Online Newspapers happened after this paper had published two articles related to Nguyen Phuong Hang, wife of Huynh Uy Dung – billionaire owner of Dai Nam Tourist-Cultural-Historical Zone.

Certain people then had extreme reactions by creating clone accounts to perform DDoS attacks VOV Online Newspaper platform and its Fanpage on Facebook. They even sent letters, messages and made calls to insult interviewees mentioned in the articles.

Thanks to the direction of the Information and Communications Ministry, Viettel and VNPT handled the case and the website went back to normal in the afternoon of the same day.

The Vietnam Journalists Association sent a formal request to A05 and the Authority of Information Security (under the Information and Communications Ministry) for a thorough investigation into this case and implementation of proper punishments, saying that this action is extremely negative and seriously violates the law, especially at the time the whole country is celebrating the 96th anniversary of Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day.

By Do Trung – Translated by Vien Hong