Bao Loc City’s authority fines beauty spa VND7.5 million for for mass gathering

Minh Chau Asian beauty spa in Bao Loc City , Lam Dong Province is fined VND7.5 million for mass gathering amid pandemic. (Photo: SGGP)

On June 3, the municipal authorities revoked business license and ordered a temporary suspension of operation of the spa located in the Ward 1 for organizing the opening ceremony and gatherings in the evening of June 1 amid the current COVID-19 pandemic.



In the morning of the same day, the People’s Committee of Ward 1 asked the beauty spa not to host the event until further notice to comply with regulations on prohibition of group gatherings. The beauty spa’s owner also signed a commitment document on not hosting the opening ceremony.

However, the beauty spa organized an inauguration party with the participation of more than 30 people coming from various provinces and cities of HCMC, Hanoi, Quang Ninh, Bac Giang, Binh Duong, Lao Cai, Thai Binh, Thanh Hoa, Dong Nai and Nghe An.





By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh