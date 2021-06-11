  1. Law

Bao Loc City’s authority fines beauty spa VND7.5 million for for mass gathering

The People’s Committee of Bao Loc City in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong on June 10 has issued an administrative penalty of VND7.5 million (US$327) to Minh Chau Asian beauty spa for violations of Covid-19 prevention regulations.
On June 3, the municipal authorities revoked business license and ordered a temporary suspension of operation of the spa located in the Ward 1 for organizing the opening ceremony and gatherings in the evening of June 1 amid the current COVID-19 pandemic.
In the morning of the same day, the People’s Committee of Ward 1 asked the beauty spa not to host the event until further notice to comply with regulations on prohibition of group gatherings. The beauty spa’s owner also signed a commitment document on not hosting the opening ceremony.
However, the beauty spa organized an inauguration party with the participation of more than 30 people coming from various provinces and cities of HCMC, Hanoi, Quang Ninh, Bac Giang, Binh Duong, Lao Cai, Thai Binh, Thanh Hoa, Dong Nai and Nghe An.

