Binh Duong discovers recycling place of used medical gears

The Binh Duong Provincial Police Department for Corruption, Smuggling and Economic Crimes in coordination with the Provincial Market Management Department yesterday discovered and seized a huge amount of used medical gears including pairs of medical gloves and clothing without any invoice and certificate of origin.

Previously, the functional forces inspected a rental housing area for workers in Lai Hung Commune, Bau Bang District and discovered many workers being in charge of sorting and recycling millions of pairs of used medical gloves and protective gears.

At the checking time, the owner of the above shipment could not showcase business license and declared that the rental houses were used under a purpose of storing, classifying and selling used medical gloves and protective gears to partners.

By Xuan Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong

