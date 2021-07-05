Binh Phuoc fines restaurant US$14,000 for breaking Covid-19 prevention rules

More than 100 people from Ho Chi Minh City, other provinces of Binh Duong, Tay Ninh, Dong Nai and Binh Phuoc are side by side in Huong Phu Sa Restaurant without SARS-CoV-2 testing records.

Yesterday morning, the functional forces of Dong Xoai city inspected the restaurant where an event was happening with more than 100 people from Ho Chi Minh City, other provinces of Binh Duong, Tay Ninh, Dong Nai and Binh Phuoc.

At the site, people were side-by-side without complying with Covid-19 prevention and control regulations. It was remarkable that many people had not submitted SARS-CoV-2 testing records or their records have expired.For this reason, local functional forces required all those people at the restaurant to perform health declaration and epidemiological checks. Besides, the medical forces carried out the disinfectant at the entire restaurant.Huong Phu Sa restaurant’s owner is Nguyen Tu The, former senior lieutenant colonel of the Department of Public Security of Binh Phuoc.

By staff writers – Translated by Huyen Huong