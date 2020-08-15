Car hits 8 motorbikes, injuring 10 people in HCMC

The accident happened at the intersection of Xo Viet Nghe Tinh-Ung Van Khiem, Binh Thanh District, in HCMC on Thursday night.



Initial inquiries reveal a woman lost control of her Toyota Camry as she drove towards the traffic lights and collided with eight motorbikes.

Local police rushed to the scene to help the injured and redirect traffic.

According to the police, the female driver was Nguyen Thi Quynh, 23, of the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong.

Quynh admitted to the police that the accident occurred because she stepped on the accelerator instead of brake pedal when the car came close to the intersection.

She was tested for alcohol and drugs but both were negative. Police are continuing investigations.