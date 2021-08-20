Cases of smuggling, trade fraud, counterfeit goods detected

Cases of smuggling, trade fraud, counterfeit goods are detected

Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc reported the anti-trafficking plan following the complicated developments in the last months of 2021.

According to this report, only in the first 6 months of the year, functional forces in the country have detected and handled 11,330 cases of illegal trading and transportation of banned and smuggled goods; 50,141 cases of commercial fraud, tax fraud; 10,847 cases of counterfeit goods, intellectual property violations, inspectors have collected VND5,036 billion for the state budget.

Over the past few months, soldiers at border gates have both prevented and controlled the Covid-19 epidemic and smuggling, commercial fraud, and counterfeit goods. These forces have strictly followed the direction of the Government and the Prime Minister. It is forecasted that smugglers will take advantage of the Covid-19 epidemic to transport illegal commodities in the last months of 2021.

Therefore, Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc, Standing Deputy Head of the National Steering Committee 389, requested the Steering Committee 389 of the Prevention and Control of Smuggling, Commercial Fraud, and Counterfeit Goods to develop a specific plan against smuggling, commercial fraud, and counterfeit goods amid the ongoing Covid-19 epidemic.

Above all, it is necessary to prevent commercial fraud, counterfeit goods and goods infringing upon intellectual property rights for essential goods, medical products for prevention and control of the Covid-19 epidemic.

In addition, functional forces have strengthened inspection, and handling of violations on the land, sea, and domestic borders, especially after the epidemic is under control.





By Van Phuc - Translated by Anh Quan