Citizens allow to film traffic police from January 15

Circular 67, which was issued by the Ministry of Public Security, replaced circular 54 issued in 2009 to ensure transparency in the work of maintaining traffic order and safety.



A representative of the ministry’s Traffic Police Department said citizens can report the violations of traffic police officers and send video clips or photos directly to the department or local traffic police via their web portals.

Leaders of violating traffic police officers must be responsible for examining and handling violations according to the law.

In HCMC, the city’s Department of Road and Railway Traffic Police, told Thanh Nien (Young People) newspaper that all citizens’ complaints involving the work and attitude of the traffic police could be sent via the hotline 0994.676767 or email csgt-dbds.ca@tphcm.gov.vn.

In addition, people can report directly to the headquarters of the department in Tran hung Dao Street, Cau Kho Ward in District 1.

Citizens must provide their personal information or bring personal papers and take legal responsibility for the accuracy of their report.

According to transport experts, traffic police must diversify channels of receiving feedback and suggestions from citizens, especially through social networks.

Recently, videos showing traffic police officers displaying inappropriate attitudes towards motorists have been posted on social networks instead of being sent to agencies.

Most of these cases were verified and handled later.

On December 6, 2019, a 15-second clip appeared on social networks recording a traffic police officer in HCMC losing his temper and cursing while talking to a traffic violator in the Pham Ngu Lao– Nguyen Thi Nghia Intersection in District 1.

According to the city's Traffic Police Department, the officer in the video clip was identified as Vuong Van V, who worked for Ben Thanh Traffic Police Unit.

When the officer pulled the vehicle over, the driver refused to work with him and filmed him.

The police officer lost his temper and cursed. He was given a warning about his attitude.

In addition, agencies must publicise the results of handling traffic police who violate regulations to create confidence among citizens and encourage them to monitor and report violations.