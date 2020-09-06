City abolishes huge quantity of counterfeit motorcycle parts

After several months of follow-up and investigation, the functional forces suddenly raided eight sites of production, storing and distribution of famous brand-name motorcycle spare parts in the city and seized dozen tons of disc wheels, chain, wheel rim, etc.



The spare parts above were for distribution in Ho Chi Minh City and other provinces.



The police seized all the objects and continued the investigation to find relevant people.

Some photos featuring counterfeit motorcycle parts at the sites:













By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong