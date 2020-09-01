City discovers warehouse containing products without origin

At this site, functional forces seized 7,533 products and 141 counterfeit ones of protected brand names in Vietnam worth VND700 million (US$30,210) without invoices.Accordingly, P.C.H, who was the owner of the consignment, did not register business certification as the regulation.The Municipal Market Management Department also inspected other storehouse nearby the above-mentioned warehouse under the management of N.T.T as the owner and detected 4,800 cosmetics worth VND2.2 billion (US$ 94,986) without invoices or origin documents.At the site, the functional forces discovered and sealed a container containing 40 carton boxes with around 80,000 fabric facial masks “Made in China” without brand names and legal certificates.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong