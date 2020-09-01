City discovers warehouse containing products without origin

At this site, functional forces seized 7,533 products and 141 counterfeit ones of protected brand names in Vietnam worth VND700 million (US$30,210) without invoices.
Accordingly, P.C.H, who was the owner of the consignment, did not register business certification as the regulation.
The Municipal Market Management Department also inspected other storehouse nearby the above-mentioned warehouse under the management of N.T.T as the owner and detected 4,800 cosmetics worth VND2.2 billion (US$ 94,986) without invoices or origin documents.
At the site, the functional forces discovered and sealed a container containing 40 carton boxes with around 80,000 fabric facial masks “Made in China” without brand names and legal certificates.
