  1. Law

City discovers warehouse containing products without origin

SGGP
The Market Management Department of Ho Chi Minh City yesterday detected tens of thousands of cosmetics, foodstuffs, facial masks, etc without any invoices or origin certificates inside a warehouse at 12 Phu Dinh Street in Ward 16, District 8. 

City discovers warehouse containing products without origin

At this site, functional forces seized 7,533 products and 141 counterfeit ones of protected brand names in Vietnam worth VND700 million (US$30,210) without invoices.

Accordingly, P.C.H, who was the owner of the consignment, did not register business certification as the regulation. 

The Municipal Market Management Department also inspected other storehouse nearby the above-mentioned warehouse under the management of N.T.T as the owner and detected 4,800 cosmetics worth VND2.2 billion (US$ 94,986) without invoices or origin documents. 

At the site, the functional forces discovered and sealed a container containing 40 carton boxes with around 80,000 fabric facial masks “Made in China” without brand names and legal certificates. 

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Other news

See more