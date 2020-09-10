City's police seize nearly 4.5 million of counterfeit medical gloves

Previously, police officers suddenly raided a house at Nguyen Van Tao Street, Hiep Phuoc Commune, Nha Be District, discovered and seized 4,470 boxes of counterfeit medical gloves with 4,470,000 gloves with total value of VND6.5 billion (US$ 280,816).
The police initially informed that the house was rented by a man named Viet for storage purpose from September 6.
Currently, the functional forces are searching for the man.
In just last month, the Ho Chi Minh City Police Department discovered and abolished two lines of producing and trading fake and poor- quality medical gloves as well as prosecuted and arrested many suspecters for investigation and handling.
