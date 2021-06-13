Company fined US$47,848 for breaking wastewater discharge regulations

This company was fined VND608 million for discharging wastewater above the allowable regulations. In addition to the above fine, Blue Bay Company was asked to suspend its activities in six months and hire other environment companies to treat the environment within 30 days.



Before, Blue Bay Company had received an administrative fine of VND522 million for over-discharging waste causing environmental pollution in June 2020. The company had to pay a total of more than VND1.1 billion.

In related news, the People's Committee in An Giang Province in the Mekong Delta region has just issued an administrative fine of VND370 million on Chau Viet Long Company which fell foul of the environmental regulations. In addition, the company was forced to treat environmental pollution and report the results of its work within 30 days.

Chau Viet Long Company has discharged its untreated wastewater in the local fish wholesale market into the Hau River for a long time. Worse, the company has not collected domestic waste produced from market activities causing stagnation and pollution in the sewer and the area under the river.

The company was requested not to discharge untreated wastewater into the water source. However, the company has still sold seafood and secretly discharged untreated wastewater into the Hau River.

By staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong