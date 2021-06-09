  1. Law

Criminal proceedings against former leaders for violations of land management

VNA
Police in the south central province of Khanh Hoa on June 8 started a criminal case into the violation of land management regulations at the Cuu Long Son Tu spiritual-ecological tourism project and the Vinh Trung villa project in Chin Khuc mountainous area of Khanh Hoa, under Clause 3, Article 229, the 2015 Criminal Code.

Criminal proceedings started against former leaders of Khanh Hoa for violations of land management regulations ảnh 1 Le Duc Vinh (R) and Nguyen Chien Thang (Photo:baochinhphu.vn)

Criminal proceedings were also launched against three former officials of Khanh Hoa province involved in the case. Two of them are former Chairmen of the provincial People's Committee Le Duc Vinh, 56, and Nguyen Chien Thang, 66. The third one is Le Mong Diep, 66, former Director of the provincial Department of Natural Resources and Environment.
The trio were arrested the same day, and their houses were inspected under decisions approved by the provincial People's Procuracy.

