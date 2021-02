According to the Article 12’s Clause 1 of the Decree No. 117/2020/ND-CP dated September 28, 2020 of the Government on sanctioning of administrative violations in health sector, a person who has violated behavior described above will be fined from VND1-3 million.



Previously, the city has constantly called upon local people and visitors to implement preventive measures to cope with the spread of Covid-19.



Many visitors come to Da Lat to enjoy cherry blossoms without wearing a mask.



By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh