  1. Law

Da Nang seizes more than 29,000 facemasks without certificate of origin

SGGP
The Market Management Group No. 7 and Da Nang City’s Market Management Department yesterday discovered and seized 29,000 facemasks inside 11 carton boxes without invoice and certificate of origin. 

29,000 facemasks inside 11 carton boxes are seized

29,000 facemasks inside 11 carton boxes are seized

Previously, the functional forces raided a canteen of rental houses at No.100 Nguyen Luong Bang Street, Hoa Khanh Bac Ward, Lien Chieu District, Da Nang City. 

Accordingly, the owner of the above shipment is Nguyen Van Phu from Quang Ninh District of Quang Binh Province.

A the checking time, the 27-year-old man could not showcase any invoices to verify the origin as well as the legality of the shipment.

Therefore, the police took a report, sealed off and hold all evidence to serve investigation, clarification and handling according to regulations.



By Xuan Quynh- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Other news

See more