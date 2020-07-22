Da Nang takes criminal proceedings against those involved illicit migration

Before on July 11, police in Da Nang paid a visit to the house at 39 Duong Tu Giang Street in Ngu Hanh Son District discovering four Chinese nationals illegally entering the country.



The city police force on July 16 paid another visit to hotel East Sea at 55-57 Loseby Street in Son Tra District where they detected 27 Chinese nationals illicitly entering Vietnam.

All Chinese nationals were quarantined in the hotels right after police discovered them. Initial tests have shown that they are negative for coronavirus.

Those organizing illegal migration for other into or out of Vietnam will face prison term of one year to 5 years in accordance with Article 348 of the Penal Code. In addition to the above criminal penalties, civil fines may also be imposed.





By Nguyen Cuong - Translated by Anh Quan