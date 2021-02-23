Dong Nai Police seize dozens of thousands of products without invoices

The functional forces work with Dao Doan Du, the warehouse owner.



Working with the functional forces, Dao Doan Du said that all goods and products at the warehouse were transferred from the US to Vietnam. Those products were ordered by customers in Vietnam through fanpage Shop Mo Dao owned by Du's sister Dao Thi Thanh Mo.

For several hours, the functional forces checked and classified the numerous products imported from the US to Vietnam without any invoices or receipts.According to initial information, the Economic Police Team under Bien Hoa City Police suddenly rushed in the business establishment owned by a 49-year-old man named Dao Doan Du. At the site, there were 20 staffs selling products through live shopping on Facebook.

By Tien Minh – Translated by Huyen Huong