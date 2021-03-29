Dong Nai Province arrests two people involved in fake fuel ring

Police raid and examine a petroleum station.



Previously, on March 28, the Department of Public Security of Dong Nai Province in collaboration with the Crime Investigation Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security and the Department of Public Security of Long An Province raided and examined six petroleum stations and the head office of Huynh Khang Company at A7/15K, Tran Dai Nghia Street, Tan Kien Ward, Binh Chanh District, Ho Chi Minh City and Binh Long Private Enterprise at 622, Binh Long Street, Tan Quy Ward, Binh Tan District, Ho Chi Minh City.

Accordingly, the Department of Public Security of Dong Nai Province examined the residing place of arrestee Le Hung Phong, at 12, 3A Street, Vinh Loc Residential Area, Binh Hung Hoa B Ward, Binh Tan District, Ho Chi Minh City and arrestee Do Van Ba, who lives at 43/8, Street No.27, Ward 6, Go Vap District, Ho Chi Minh City.Through searching, the police uncovered a fake gasoline production ring led by Phan Thanh Huu, collected and sealed off many documents related to the fake fuel ring and taken samples for testing.Currently, the Department of Public Security of Dong Nai Province continues to widen the investigation.

By Tien Minh and Chi Thach – Translated by Huyen Huong