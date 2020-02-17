The driver was caught on CCTV driving in the opposite way along the one-way expressway this morning at 9 AM in the distance of 4.8 kilometer.



Soon after discovering the case, police officers and the expressway operator stopped the car and imposed fine on the driver. Moreover, the careless driver faced driving licence revocation according to regulation in road and railway.

Before, several drivers were caught on CCTV driving in reverse along the Hanoi - Hai Phong Expressway, which connects the two northern cities.





By Minh Anh - Translated by Uyen Phuong