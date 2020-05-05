Drivers whose driving licenses seized four times to face permanent revocation

The Directorate for Roads of Vietnam yesterday announced that there will be additional contents in the new Law of Road. Regarding permanent revocation for drivers whose driving licenses were seized four times in three years, drivers can visit the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam’s portal to follow how many times their license have been seized.



The new law includes punishments for drunk drivers, and for those using mobile phone while driving, reversing and turning vehicles in expressways.

Additionally, the new law also adds penalties through surveillance cameras and unhealthy competition in transportation.





By Bich Quyen - Translated by Anh Quan