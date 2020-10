Drugged driving in expressway on rise

While patrolling highway, traffic wardens discovered drugged drivers. From August 1 to October 27, police officers have detected 13 drivers who drove while under the influence tested positive for some type of opioid.



A leader of the division said drugged driving in expressway tended to increase even two cases a day.

Traffic wardens and staffs of the Institute of Criminal Sciences of the Ministry of Public Security yesterday discovered a 28-year-old driver was positive for drug while driving along Hanoi-Lao Cai Highway.

Later, police officers in the highway discovered a 45-year-old driver was positive while conducting roadside tests.





By Do Trung - Translated by Anh Quan